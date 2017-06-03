Legislative forum to be held here Saturday

A legislative forum in Holton has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the first floor meeting room in the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host the event and provide coffee and doughnuts.

State Representative Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys), State Representative Randy Garber (R-Sabetha) and State Senator Dennis Pyle (R-Hiawatha) have all been invited to meet with local constituents at that time to discuss the current state legislative session. Everyone is invited.

Rep. Awerkamp and Rep. Garber have both confirmed by e-mail that they will attend the legislative forum.

At press time Monday, it was still not known whether Sen. Pyle will be able to attend the legislative forum, as he had not responded to several e-mail and phone messages sent to his Topeka office and home.