Legislative activity topic of city commission discussion

How action taken by the Kansas Legislature affects local governing bodies such as the Holton City Commission was a topic for discussion at the commission’s regular meeting on Monday.

Holton City Clerk Teresa Riley gave commissioners an update on legislative activities that could have a bearing on Holton city government, including bills related to political signs and concealed carrying of weapons, as well as planned action on how cities conduct executive sessions and on the controversial “tax lid” law enacted by state legislators in 2015.

The latter issue was “the biggest thing,” Riley said, noting there are two options that the Legislature may consider in regard to the law, which city and county governments across the state generally do not favor.

One option, she said, involves a complete repeal of the tax lid and eliminate the requirement that cities and counties get voter approval before increasing property tax revenues beyond the rate of inflation. The other option involves a protest period for property tax levy increases.

