Legion Riders stop at Linscott Park memorial

About 40 motorcycle riders stopped at Holton’s Linscott Park on Friday morning to honor area fallen soldiers as part of the American Legion Riders’ fourth annual Kansas Legacy Run.

The group of riders, who were traveling from Topeka, were escorted into town by Jackson County Sheriff Office personnel, the Holton Police Department and by members of the local American Legion Post 44 Riders.

During their stop in Holton, the riders held a ceremony at the Purple Heart Monument at the park in which they honored the late Pfc. Cody Baker, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Dale Upton, director of the local rider post, spoke about Baker and his bravery, and then Baker’s parents, Candy and Mike McManigal, laid a wreath at the memorial.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.