Legion Riders stop at Linscott Park memorial

As part of the Kansas Legacy Run, American Legion Riders from across Kansas stopped on Friday morning at the Purple Heart monument at Holton’s Linscott Park to pay tribute to the late Pfc. Cody Baker and other fallen soldiers from the area. In the photo above, Baker’s parents, Candy (left) and Mike (center) McManigal are shown during the ceremony along with Theardies “T-Man” Fisher of Wichita. About 40 motorcycle riders participated in the run that went through Holton. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Mon, 06/11/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

About 40 motorcycle riders stopped at Holton’s Linscott Park on Friday morning to honor area fallen soldiers as part of the American Legion Riders’ fourth annual Kansas Legacy Run.

The group of riders, who were traveling from Topeka, were escorted into town by Jackson County Sheriff Office personnel, the Holton Police Department and by members of the local American Legion Post 44 Riders. 

During their stop in Holton, the riders held a ceremony at the Purple Heart Monument at the park in which they honored the late Pfc. Cody Baker, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. 

Dale Upton, director of the local rider post, spoke about Baker and his bravery, and then Baker’s parents, Candy and Mike McManigal, laid a wreath at the memorial.

