Lee's Flowers has familiar faces as new owners

Lee’s Flowers in Holton got some new owners effective April 1, and one of them has a long work history with the flower business and actually fulfilled requirements for her horticulture associate’s degree some 40 years ago by working with the founder of the business, Signa Mahaffey.

Terry and Sandy Bottom and their daughter Tracee Hewitt are the new owners of Lee’s Flowers after purchasing it from Candy McManigal.

The name of the business will stay the same, they said. “It’s been Lee’s for about 60 years now,” they said. “We can’t change it.”

Sandy Bottom said Signa Mahaffey, the first owner of the business, named it after her husband Lee.

