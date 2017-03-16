Home / News / Lawmakers discuss school funding at legislative forum
Kansas Rep. Francis Awerkamp (at left) addressed an audience of about 20 at Saturday's legislative forum about how his first year as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives is going, while Rep. Randy Garber looked on. The two Republican representatives — from St. Marys and Sabetha, respectively — were the only state legislators to attend the annual Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, held in the Jackson County Courthouse meeting room.

Lawmakers discuss school funding at legislative forum

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 09:55 holtonadmin
by Brian Sanders

Funding for education and highway safety were among topics that Jackson County residents shared with the two members of the Kansas House of Representatives who cover the county during a Saturday morning forum at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Kansas Reps. Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys, District 61) and Randy Garber (R-Sabetha, District 62) met with about 20 county residents who braved the morning’s wintry weather for coffee, doughnuts and discussion about “social, moral and fiscal” issues facing Kansas residents and their government.

Chief among those issues was education funding, particularly on the heels of a Kansas Supreme Court decree that the Legislature isn’t adequately funding the state’s schools without specifying how much more funding those schools need. Garber — whose district includes northern Jackson County — questioned how much more the state should spend on education.

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media