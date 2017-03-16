Lawmakers discuss school funding at legislative forum

Funding for education and highway safety were among topics that Jackson County residents shared with the two members of the Kansas House of Representatives who cover the county during a Saturday morning forum at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Kansas Reps. Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys, District 61) and Randy Garber (R-Sabetha, District 62) met with about 20 county residents who braved the morning’s wintry weather for coffee, doughnuts and discussion about “social, moral and fiscal” issues facing Kansas residents and their government.

Chief among those issues was education funding, particularly on the heels of a Kansas Supreme Court decree that the Legislature isn’t adequately funding the state’s schools without specifying how much more funding those schools need. Garber — whose district includes northern Jackson County — questioned how much more the state should spend on education.

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.