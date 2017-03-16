Law requires school districts to develop memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement

A new Kansas law requires all school districts to develop a memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement agencies in order to determine when law enforcement should step in when a student is involved in an incident at school or during school activities.

USD 337 Superintendent Aaric Davis told Royal Valley Board of Education members Monday evening that Senate Bill 367 passed during the 2016 Legislative session to help reform the juvenile justice system in Kansas.

“Lawmakers just want local school districts and their local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with each other and discuss how they are going to handle incidents,” Davis said. “I think this bill was intended originally more for urban school districts because when we met with the local law enforcement agencies, we found that we’re doing everything already recommended by the bill.”

