Lasting Impressions moves into new building

Lasting Impressions has moved and owners Michelle Callison and Stephanie Riley are celebrating with a grand opening and open house on Wednesday.

The business, which offers screen printing, embroidery and vinyl graphics, moved to a new building at 408 Dakota Ave. in Holton on July 5, Callison said.

The property was previously part of the former Jackson County fairgrounds and was the site of the rabbit and poultry barn.

The barn was removed and a new office and workspace was built for the business. Construction of the new building began in January.

“We needed more space and air conditioning for our screen printing,” Callison said. “We’d run out of room for it.”

The business also upgraded its screen printing equipment as part of the move. The women now operate an automatic screen printing machine that can print up to 10 shirts at a time. The business previously used manual machines.

