Last call issued for Community Thanksgiving Dinner donations

A few more food items are needed for this Thursday’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, according to dinner organizer Freda Galer.

This year’s dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center, it was reported. The dinner is open to all area residents, regardless of age, residence, income or religious affiliation.

Food items still needed for the dinner include four gallons of green beans, three gallons of baked beans, two gallons of corn, five gallons each of sweet potatoes and instant potatoes, five fruit or vegetable salads, four Jell-O salads, 10 pies and 12 cakes, Galer said.

“I think I have more than enough volunteer servers,” she added. “But I have extra people to call if I need them.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a Holton tradition since approximately 1985, it was reported. On average, the dinner serves anywhere from 300 to 350 people, but Galer said she is hoping for about 400 people this year.

Galer is accepting orders for delivery and carry-out meals, noting that anyone wanting a meal delivered or prepared for carry-out should call her at 364-4160 before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone interested in making donations of food, money or volunteer time for the dinner may also call her at the above number.

Monetary donations also are being accepted for the dinner. Call Francis DeVader at 364-2507 for more information.