Ladner files for re-election to commission post

Republican Rob Ladner is seeking re-election to the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission, according to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline to file for the election is noon on Friday, June 1, at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Ladner is the first candidate to file for the position, which will be determined during the Nov. 6 general election. A primary election will also be held Aug. 7.

