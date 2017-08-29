Lack of discovery delays Fleshman trial (Update)

An unfulfilled request from a defense attorney for forensic evi­dence in the case of a Holton man charged in Jackson County District Court with second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of his wife could postpone the man’s trial again, it was noted on Friday in district court.

Holton attorney J. Richard Lake said during a Friday pre-trial hear­ing for George E. Fleshman Jr., 66, that “glass slides” used as evidence in charging Fleshman with second-degree murder have not yet been received by the defense in its ef­forts to build a case in support of Fleshman, despite efforts made by Lake to obtain the slides.

If the slides requested by Lake are not delivered by the end of the day Monday, Dis­trict Court Judge Norbert Marek said, a motion to continue could be filed, postponing a five-day trial scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18 in district court. A postpone­ment in this case would mark the second such delay of the trial, which was originally set for this past January.

“This is very problematic,” said Lake, citing an Aug. 11 order from Marek, in which Frontier Forensics of Kansas City was told to provide Lake with “a copy of all slides that Frontier Forensics relied on to ar­rive at their opinion” that Fleshman should be charged with second-de­gree murder.

The charge stems from an alle­gation that Fleshman struck his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Fleshman, reportedly rupturing her spleen sometime on or before Oct. 20, 2015, and Beth Fleshman died the next day at a Topeka hospital. Fleshman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in March of 2016 but was released on $75,000 bond two months later.

Update: A motion to postpone the trial was filed Monday by Lake and granted. The trial has been rescheduled to begin Dec. 18.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.