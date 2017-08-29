Home / News / Labor Day is Monday; Recorder to print Friday

Labor Day is Monday; Recorder to print Friday

Tue, 08/29/2017 - 08:48 holtonadmin

 

Monday, Sept. 4, is Labor Day, and schools, local governments and financial institutions and some businesses will be closed for the holiday.

The Holton Recorder office will also be closed next Monday, and the Sept. 4 edition of the newspaper will be printed and mailed on Friday, Sept. 1.

News and advertising deadlines for that edition will be 5 p.m. Thursday. Call The Recorder (364-3141) or send an e-mail (holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net) for more information.

Two government meetings regularly scheduled for that Monday have been postponed until Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the holiday. The Jackson County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also, the Holton City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media