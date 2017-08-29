Labor Day is Monday; Recorder to print Friday

Monday, Sept. 4, is Labor Day, and schools, local governments and financial institutions and some businesses will be closed for the holiday.

The Holton Recorder office will also be closed next Monday, and the Sept. 4 edition of the newspaper will be printed and mailed on Friday, Sept. 1.

News and advertising deadlines for that edition will be 5 p.m. Thursday. Call The Recorder (364-3141) or send an e-mail (holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net) for more information.

Two government meetings regularly scheduled for that Monday have been postponed until Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the holiday. The Jackson County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also, the Holton City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.