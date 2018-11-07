Kranz family drawn to health care field

Ron Kranz, his wife, Marlene, and their three daughters – Lisa Moore, Alison Kranz and Rachel Dillon – have worked a combined 103 years in the health care field, and a third generation is now following in their footsteps.

Ron retired last Friday after 27 years working at Medicalodges Jackson County, serving as the maintenance and housekeeping supervisor, which has included a variety of duties since he was hired in 1991.

“The job was listed in the paper, I applied for it and the administrator called and asked if I could paint. I said ‘yes’ and he told me I was hired,” Ron said.

But the job was more than “just painting,” Ron said as he managed all the maintenance, laundry, housekeeping and transportation services for the Jackson County Nursing Home before it was acquired by Medicalodges, Inc. and renamed Medicalodges Jackson County.

