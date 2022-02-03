Koger Variety is now Holton Mercantile

Sarah and John Zibell Jr. have purchased Koger Variety on the west side of the Holton Square, which they have renamed Holton Mercantile.

Carolyn and Chris Koger opened Koger Variety at 415 New York Ave. in downtown Holton 47 years ago. The couple turned the business over to the Zibells on Jan. 1.

“They were just ready to retire,” Sarah said of the Kogers.

Sarah has worked at the store for the past five years, and she said she told the Kogers that she was interested in purchasing the business whenever they were ready to sell it.

“We are going to try to keep all the merchandise the same,” Sarah said. “We want it keep it Koger Variety. We’ll continue to have a large selection of merchandise and unique items. There’s something for everyone.”

Holton Mercantile will still feature bulk candy and ice cream.

“Those are some of our best sellers,” she said. “We’re hoping to expand our garden center a little more.”

The Zibells will continue to offer a wide selection of household, business and personal items, as well as tuxedo rentals.

“We draw a lot of people from the north and people from Topeka to shop,” Sarah said. “People say the store reminds them of their childhood.”

John agreed.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia with this place,” he said. “There are not a lot of variety stores left.”

John graduated from Holton High School in 1994 and met Sarah, a Wichita native, when they were students at Wichita State University.

Five years ago, the couple moved to Holton where they enjoy the “small town atmosphere.”

“It’s a little bit slower placed with friendly people,” Sarah said.

The couple said they are impressed with the efforts of the downtown businesses and organizations in Holton.

“We have great stores on the Square right now,” Sarah said. “

The couple have three adult children, Gillian, 23; Zoey, 20; and Milo, 18.

Holton Mercantile is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and can be reached at 364-3321.

“We’re really happy to keep it going and to keep servicing Holton,” Sarah said.