Kiwanis club proposed for Holton

A new service club aimed at helping youth in the community may be formed in Holton.

State Kiwanis officers are hosting an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Beck-Bookman Library to see if there is interest in starting a Kiwanis Club here.

“Kiwanis is a club that is focused on serving children,” said Jan Maxwell, governor-elect of the Kansas district of Kiwanis Clubs. “Our motto is Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Maxwell said that each chapter assesses the needs of its own community, but Kiwanis has a “family” of programs to help address those needs for specific age groups, Kiwanis Kids (elementary school), Builders Club (middle school) and Key Club (high school). The goal of the clubs is to develop leadership skills through service to others.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.