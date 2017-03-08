Kids' market a big hit

Area children are expanding their creative talents and honing their business skills this summer by participating in the mini market held weekly at the Beck-Bookman Library in Holton.

Each Wednesday since July 12, the mid-week mini market has allowed children ages 8 to 18 to rent vendor space outside the library for $5 and then sell any items they want, according to Betsy Gilliland, one of the organizers of the market.

Items have included garden produce, pickles, preserves, cookies, cupcakes, jewelry, flower pots, pallet yard art, home décor, acrylic paintings, sculpted charms, keychains, toys and collectibles.

“It has exceeded our expectations,” Gilliland said. “I told myself that if we’d have five vendors that first week, I’d be happy, and we ended up having 10.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.