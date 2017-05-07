Home / News / Kid's Closet in need of clothing for August event

Kid's Closet in need of clothing for August event

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 16:21 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

The Jackson County Kid’s Closet is in desperate need of clothing donations for its back to school event in August, according to event organizers.

 New packages of socks and underwear and new and like-new clothing and shoes are needed for the upcoming Aug. 6 event, Kiersten Luthi, Kid’s Closet president, said.

Twice a year, the Jackson County Kid’s Closet holds a free clothing event for the public.

“At our April event, we served 180 children, which was almost double from the event before,” Luthi said.

The Kid’s Closet is now located on the second floor of the former fair building, which is owned by Holton USD 336.

