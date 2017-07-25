Home / News / Kester takes over Hoyt Animal Practice clinic
This spring, Dr. Ed Kester opened Kester Animal Clinic in Hoyt along Kansas Highway 214 in the former Hoyt Animal Practice building. Kester is a Hoyt native, and he specializes in small and large animals. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 09:08 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

Lifelong Hoyt resident Dr. Ed Kester recently opened Kester Animal Clinic in Hoyt.

Located just outside the city limits at 13826 S. K-214 Highway, the vet clinic was previously owned by Dr. Darrell Carder, who operated Hoyt Animal Practice. 

“Dr. Carder didn’t use this clinic as much because he has another clinic in Topeka, and he knew I was interested in the space,” Kester said.

 Kester took ownership of the clinic in April, and he specializes in small and large animals — “everything but exotic animals,” he said. 

