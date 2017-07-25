Kester takes over Hoyt Animal Practice clinic

Lifelong Hoyt resident Dr. Ed Kester recently opened Kester Animal Clinic in Hoyt.

Located just outside the city limits at 13826 S. K-214 Highway, the vet clinic was previously owned by Dr. Darrell Carder, who operated Hoyt Animal Practice.

“Dr. Carder didn’t use this clinic as much because he has another clinic in Topeka, and he knew I was interested in the space,” Kester said.

Kester took ownership of the clinic in April, and he specializes in small and large animals — “everything but exotic animals,” he said.

