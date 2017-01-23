Home / News / Kelly last interviewee before USD 336 picks new superintendent
Candidates for the Holton USD 336 superintendent's position are (top left) Dr. Joe Kelly, assistant Holton superintendent; (top right) Robert Davies, Kinsley-Offerle USD 347 superintendent; (bottom left) Juanita Erickson, general director of elementary education for Topeka public schools; and (bottom right) Robert L. Young, Ellis USD 388 superintendent.

Kelly last interviewee before USD 336 picks new superintendent

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 17:00 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

The Holton Board of Education will be conducting its fourth and final interview for the USD 336 superintendent position today.

Dr. Joe Kelly, who currently serves as assistant superintendent, elementary administrator and curriculum director in the district, is the final candidate being interviewed for superintendent, it was reported.

Kelly is in his third year serving the district in those roles, it was reported.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

