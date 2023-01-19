Kellerman Insurance changes hands

Kellerman Insurance of Holton is under new ownership, as longtime employees Kristy and Rob Wilson took over from previous owners Cindy and Roger Hower at the start of the new year.

“So many business owners don’t have the opportunity to pass it on to the next employees or the next generation, and we feel very blessed to have that opportunity,” Cindy Hower said of the Wilsons, noting that this is Kristy’s 30th year and Rob’s 17th with Kellerman Insurance.

But that doesn’t mean the Howers are going anywhere just yet, as they’ll still be in charge of Kellerman Real Estate.

“People think we’re retiring, and we’re not,” said Roger, who paused and added, “Yet.”

The Howers consider the Wilsons ideal to take over the insurance side of the family business, both sides of which were started in 1962 by Cindy’s father, Dale Kellerman. On the insurance side, Kellerman partnered with Jim Parmiter to form Parmiter-Kellerman Insurance, then kept the business when Parmiter stepped down.

H.J. “Pat” Hershey partnered with Kellerman in 1977 to form Kellerman-Hershey Insurance, and four years later, Cindy joined the firm, then became partial owner in 1985 when Hershey retired. She became full owner of the business when Kellerman retired 10 years later.

But before Kellerman’s retirement, Kristy Wilson came on board in 1992 while she was still a student in vocational-technical school studying office management, Cindy said.

