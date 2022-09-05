Keith Glotzbach named new RVMS principal

Keith Glotzbach, 42, the assistant principal and athletic director at Emporia Middle School, will serve as the new principal at Royal Valley Middle School in Mayetta next school year.

The Royal Valley Board of Education approved the employment contact with Glotzbach during its meeting Monday evening.

Glotzbach, who lives in Topeka, will replace Heather Hundley, who has resigned from the position effective the end of the current school year.

Glotzbach began serving as the assistant principal at EMS in July 2017. Prior to that, he served as an instructional coach and math teacher with Topeka Public Schools for four years.

He grew up on a farm outside of Paxico and received a bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University and a master’s degree from Kansas State University. He and his wife have three children.

Also during its meeting, the board agreed to pay off its 2013 lease purchase loan a year early. The final payment off the loan is due next spring, but the district is moving forward with a new lease purchase, and Superintendent Aaric Davis recommended paying of the 2013 lease now since the funds are available.

“We have cash on hand to do this year,” Davis said.

