Keating arrested for theft of funds

Paula Keating, 50, of Soldier, former president of the Holton American Legion Auxiliary, was arrested last week for allegedly stealing funds from the organization between 2015 and 2017, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Keating was arrested on a Jackson County District Court warrant on May 11. The warrant was issued as a result of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of theft of funds from the auxiliary, Morse said.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between January 2015 and January 2017. Keating was booked into the Jackson County Jail on five counts of misdemeanor theft and four counts of felony forgery.

As one of the signers on the bank account, Keating allegedly diverted money from the account for her own personal use, Morse said.

Some of the transfers of unauthorized funds allegedly were completed by forging false signatures and documents, it was reported.