KDOT denies request to extend school zone at JH

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 10:11 holtonadmin
by David Powls

The Kansas Department of Transportation is denying a request from Jackson Heights USD 335 to extend the distance along U.S. Highway 75 where school zone traffic must slow to 45 miles per hour as it approaches the turn off for Jackson Heights schools.

KDOT, however, did express some willingness to work with the school district to possibly extend the times that the school zone reduced traffic speed is in effect. Currently, it is in effect 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

KDOT also is recommending some improvements to the northbound approach (right hand turn lane).

