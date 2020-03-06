KDOL launches PEUC benefits

Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García has announced that Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) launched on Saturday, May 30.

PEUC is a federal extension of benefits of up to 13 weeks for those who have exhausted state unemployment benefits. The PEUC program is available for up to 13 weeks beginning March 29, 2020 and ending Dec. 26, 2020.

Other eligibility requirements for PEUC include the person must be able to work, be available for work and must be seeking work just like when drawing state unemployment benefits.

At this time, the work search is waived for all claimants in Kansas due to the impacts of COVID-19, including claims for PEUC. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the additional $600 weekly payment added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount, would apply and is available for weeks from March 29, 2020 to July 25, 2020.

Currently, PEUC applications can be filed online at www.GetKansasBenefits. Claimants must log in to their account and select the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) button. Claimants need to have already exhausted their benefits before filing the application. Weekly claims already filed will process once the claimant files a weekly claim within the PEUC program.

An initial claim for PEUC must be filed even though the claimant may have filed for regular unemployment benefits. The processing of payments for PEUC should begin this week. The additional $600 FPUC payments will be added to the PEUC weekly benefit for eligible weeks.

Further programming is required for claimants to file PEUC weekly claims. Functionality is expected to be available later this week.

If claimants have out-of-state wages, federal or military employment, worked for a railroad or applied for benefits in another state within the last 12 months when they apply online, it will stop them from filing and direct them to contact the Call Center. Call center representatives cannot accept these claims yet on the phone. Please monitor the KDOL website and social media for updates on when they can.

“With the successful launch of PEUC this past weekend, KDOL now has all federal programs up and running,” García said. “Our IT department can now focus on adding functionality in these programs. We are grateful for the understanding and patience that Kansans have shown our agency as we worked through this process.”

For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov.