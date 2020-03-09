KDHE amends travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list guidance to include Aruba, it has been reported. Additionally, those countries which previously held a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions have been removed from the list effective Aug. 27. This is in line with newly issued CDC guidance.

“While we are removing certain countries from our travel restrictions in line with CDC guidance, we will continue to issue travel quarantines of locations or activities that pose the largest threats to Kansans,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said. “For countries and/or states, the criteria will continue to be those that have new case rates three times the Kansas rate.”

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

• Traveled to Aruba on or after Aug. 27.

• Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after Aug. 11.

• Traveled July 14 to Aug. 27 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice and restrictions on entry into the United States, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Critical infrastructure sector employees who have travelled to these destinations or gatherings should contact their local health department regarding instructions for application of these quarantine orders while working.

Critical infrastructure employees, such as public health, law enforcement, food supply, etc., need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans so the local health department may allow a modified quarantine. Please note the only exemption for these quarantine mandates for critical infrastructure sector employees is work – they are not to go to any other locations outside of work.

“If you are choosing to travel, in-state, out-of-state or internationally, please know that even though travel may be opening, there are inherent risks,” Dr. Norman said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.