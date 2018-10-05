KAYS receives $10,000 grant for fitness trail

The recent award of $10,000 in grant funds for further construction on the concrete fitness path at Countryside Park has put a Holton Middle School group within $20,000 of its fund-raising goal for the path, the Holton City Commission learned on Monday.

The Holton KAYS Action Team (H-KAT), an offshoot of the KAY (Kansas Association for Youth) chapter at HMS, has raised about $105,000 through donations, contributions and grants for the fitness path, Erika Allen, HMS KAYS sponsor, told commissioners at their regular monthly meeting.

Even with plans for a “third phase” of construction, involving additional sidewalks and “exercise stations,” the overall fund-raising goal for the one-mile fitness path remains at $125,000, Allen said.

When completed, with the assistance of Holton city personnel, the path will encircle Countryside Park, although it has been stated the ultimate goal is to connect the park with the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds. In the meantime, commissioners noted that the progress made so far on the path has been a hit with Holton and area residents.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder