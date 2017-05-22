KANZA moving ahead with building renovations

The Jackson County Commissioners have proclaimed May as National Mental Health Month in the county.

During a recent meeting, the commissioners met with David Elsbury, KANZA Mental Health & Guidance Center CEO, and made the proclamation, as well as heard an update from Elsbury on the renovations to the new KANZA office in the former Moser building in Holton.

“We’re in the process of moving forward with phase one,” Elsbury said.

An architect is meeting with members of the KANZA Board of Directors this month to present a cost estimate for renovating a portion of the building.

Elsbury said the roof needs to be replaced in some areas and that the southeast corner of the building will be renovated first so that offices for the county’s youth services department can be moved to that location.

