Kansas ranks high in child well-being

Kansas children are in a strong position, as the state ranks 13th nationally in overall child well-being, but that progress could be at risk with an undercount of the state’s youngest children, according to the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book released June 27 by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Despite the strong showing in many areas of child well-being for Kansas kids, much work remains to be done to ensure that positive trends are equitably shared. Complementary research and analysis from Kansas Action for Children (KAC) has shown alarming trends in infant mortality and insurance rates among children of color.

“As the country regains footing from the Great Recession, we’re seeing similar movement here in Kansas, but we cannot afford to stand still,” said Annie McKay, KAC president and CEO. “This state’s children need investments that prepare them for the future.”

