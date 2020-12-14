Home / News / Kansas Eviction Prevention Program deadline approaching

Kansas Eviction Prevention Program deadline approaching

Mon, 12/14/2020 - 16:21 holtonadmin

The deadline to apply for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP) funds approaching quickly, it has been reported.

Applications for the KEPP program, which provides rental assistance to households that have missed one or more rent payments as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, are due by midnight Tuesday, Dec. 15. Online applications are available at https://kshousingcorp.org/eviction-prevention-program/

Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household, according to the program, which provides benefits to both tenants and landlords.

Tenants and landlords apply via a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, applies KEPP funds to the tenant’s account and waives late fees for months assistance was awarded.

The program has been made available through the state’s appropriation of $35 million in CARES Act funds. Those funds are being made available to tenants and landlords on a first-come, first-served basis.

