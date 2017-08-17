Kahle teaching children through music, movement

With a focus on music and movement, Carrie (Dannenberg) Kahle is offering Kindermusik classes for local children and their parents.

“It has helped my daughter tremendously. She had a speech delay, and Kindermusik has helped her a lot,” Kahle said. “We use sign language in the classes which promotes speech. So I noticed it helped her tremendously, and I wanted to do the same thing for other children.”

A 1994 graduate of Holton High School, Kahle is the daughter of Charles and Joan Dannenberg of Holton.

Kahle graduated from Washburn University with a bachelor’s degree in music education and she also received her master’s of education degree from Baker University.

After graduating, she taught in Japan for two years and then was a music teacher for several northeast Kansas school districts.

