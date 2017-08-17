Home / News / Kahle teaching children through music, movement
Carrie Kahle (left) is shown leading a recent Kindermusik class at Beck-Bookman Library in Holton. Also shown is parent Jennifer Reiser (right). Starting Monday, Kahle will be teaching Kindermusik classes every Monday and Tuesday at First Christian Church of Holton.

Kahle teaching children through music, movement

Thu, 08/17/2017 - 10:00 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

With a focus on music and movement, Carrie (Dannenberg) Kahle is offering Kindermusik classes for local children and their parents.

“It has helped my daughter tremendously. She had a speech delay, and Kindermusik has helped her a lot,” Kahle said. “We use sign language in the classes which promotes speech. So I noticed it helped her tremendously, and I wanted to do the same thing for other children.”

A 1994 graduate of Holton High School, Kahle is the daughter of Charles and Joan Dannenberg of Holton. 

Kahle graduated from Washburn University with a bachelor’s degree in music education and she also received her master’s of education degree from Baker University.

After graduating, she taught in Japan for two years and then was a music teacher for several northeast Kansas school districts. 

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

