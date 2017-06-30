Jury finds Ewing guilty on rape, sodomy charges in trial

A Jackson County District Court jury on Friday found Holton resident Jacob Ewing guilty on 11 of 12 charges in this week's trial, including two rape charges and four charges of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The verdict followed nearly four hours of deliberation by the jury, which also found Ewing guilty of two counts of battery in the trial. Two of the six criminal cases filed against Ewing last year were combined into this week's trial.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek also asked the jury to decide whether the sentence Ewing is facing should be extended due to "aggravating factors" in the two cases. Jurors did not return a unanimous decision.

Ewing faces a sentencing hearing on Friday, July 27 in district court. On that day, he will also face a preliminary hearing on a case filed earlier this year, in which he was charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in regard to allegedly possessing child pornography.

The trial was the second of four scheduled on the cases filed last year, with the first trial, held in district court in April, resulting in acquittal for Ewing on charges of sex crimes against a 13-year-old girl. Two more of the cases filed last year will be combined for Ewing's next trial, scheduled for late August, and the final case is set for trial in October.

More information will be included in the Wednesday, July 5 print edition of The Holton Recorder.