July Jubilee set for Saturday

July Jubilee is set for Saturday at Banner Creek Reservoir, and the annual event will feature music, vendors, activities for children and a large fireworks display by 2 Kirks Fireworks.

Here’s the schedule:

* 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Jackson Heights cheerleaders will hold a free will breakfast fund-raiser at the reservoir at shelter house four.

* 8 a.m. – Holton Fitness Center is hosting a Fire In The Sky 5K run and two-mile walk at the north entrance at the reservoir.

Registration is $25 per person for the run and walk, and proceeds will be donated to the Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory. For more information, call 785-364-5775.

* Starting at 5 p.m. – Craft and product vendors will be available on the north side of the reservoir. A free will donation dinner of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink will be served by Chamber volunteers.

Several bounce houses will be set up for children on the north side of the lake, as well as a free craft area.

* 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – The Topeka-based rock band Knucklehead Jones will perform. VFW Post #1367 will hold a beer garden during the concert.

* 8 p.m. – The Jackson County Community Band will perform at the chapel.

* Dark (near 10 p.m.) - Fireworks show by 2 Kirks Fireworks.

Free will donations for the fireworks display will be collected at both the north and south entrances of the reservoir for the event.

Regular reservoir activities, such as swimming, boating, disc golf, fishing and kayak and paddleboat rentals will also be available that day.

In case of rain, the fireworks show will be held on Monday, July 3.

The event is sponsored by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 785-364-3963.