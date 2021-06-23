July Jubilee returns to Banner Creek Reservoir with "Voice" contestant

July Jubilee is back this year after COVID-19 precautions canceled last year’s activities.

The annual event, which is hosted by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Banner Creek Reservoir and will feature music, vendors and activities that will culminate with a fireworks show at dark.

In addition to a concert by the Jackson County Community Band, the Boiler Room Boys and Savanna Chestnut will perform at the event, according to Ashlee York, Chamber director.

A native of Americus, Chestnut appeared on the television show “The Voice” earlier this spring. Country music star Blake Shelton chose Chestnut to compete on his team during the 20th season of the show, but she was eliminated in the battle rounds.

Chestnut, who will perform at 8 p.m. during July Jubilee, is a country music singer and songwriter who says her music reflects her roots.

“I’ve developed a love for the sweet, twangy sounds of old school country music and that is exactly what I aim to bring back to the modern country scene,” Chestnut said.

The Boiler Room Boys have been one of the featured performers at the Prairie Lake Pickin’ Party in years past.

The bluegrass band will perform at 6 p.m., and members include John Keim, Betty Clemetson, Tom Mock, Ben Kuglin and others.

Free will donations for the fireworks display, as well as future Chamber events and programs, will be collected at both the north and south entrances of the reservoir during the event starting at 5 p.m.

For more information on this story, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the June 16, 2021 issue under “E-Editions.”