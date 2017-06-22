July Jubilee planned

July Jubilee is planned for Saturday, July 1, at Banner Creek Reservoir, and the annual event will feature music, vendors, activities for children and a large fireworks display by 2 Kirks Fireworks.

Sponsored by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the 11th-annual event kicks off at 5 p.m. that day with craft and product vendors on the north side of the reservoir, according to Lori Banks, Chamber director.

A free will donation dinner of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink will be served by the Chamber with the meat donated by Holton Meat Processing.

Several bounce houses will be set up for children on the north side of the lake, as well as a free craft area.

