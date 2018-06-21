July Jubilee to include music, food and fireworks

July Jubilee is planned for Saturday, June 30, and the annual event at Banner Creek Reservoir will feature food, vendors, children’s activities and music by the Jackson County Community Band and country musician and songwriter Erik Dylan.

A native of Muscotah, Dylan, graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1997 and was known then by his given name, Erik Anderson. He moved to Nashville, Tenn. 15 years ago.

Hailed as a singer-songwriter, Dylan has written songs for Kip Moore, Eric Paslay and Justin Moore.

