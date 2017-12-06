Judge rules porn will stand as evidence in Ewing trial

The viewing of “violent por­nography” by a Holton man ac­cused of sexual assaults against area women will continue to be al­lowed as evidence in an upcoming trial, but how that pornography will be presented to jurors is up in the air, Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek ruled.

During a pre-trial hearing for Ja­cob Ewing, 22, held last Tuesday in district court, Marek ruled on the renewed objection filed by defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio to ad­mitting video content deemed “violent pornography” as evidence in an upcoming week-long trial against Ewing, who has been charged with sexual crimes in­volving two area women.

Ambrosio’s renewed objection, Marek said, was “denied in part and taken under advisement in part,” in particular regard to how the content of those videos will be presented to jurors in the trial, set to begin Monday, June 26 in dis­trict court.

The upcoming trial involves two cases against Ewing — one in­volving the alleged rape and aggra­vated criminal sodomy of one woman in September 2014, the other involving the alleged rape and two incidents of aggravated criminal sodomy of another woman in May 2016.

