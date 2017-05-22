Judge orders mutual examination of files for Holloway trial

State records pertaining to the alleged victim in a case involving a Hoyt man accused of sex­ual activ­ity with a girl under the age of 14 must be accepted by both prosecu­tion and defense before those re­cords can be admitted as evidence in an upcoming trial, Jackson County District Court Judge Nor­bert Marek said.

During a pre-trial hearing on Thursday for Leon Holloway, 51, Marek said that certain records from the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) per­taining to the alleged victim and obtained under subpoena by Hol­loway’s attorney, William Rork of Topeka, must also be made avail­able to the Jackson County Attor­ney’s office for review.

A four-day trial for Holloway on charges of rape, indecent liber­ties with a child and two counts of ag­gravated criminal sodomy based on alleged incidents that reportedly occurred between April 2012 and March 2015, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 13 in district court. Holloway is currently free on bond.

Rork associate Matt Williams initially objected to Marek’s order to maintain the DCF records at the Jackson County Courthouse, saying he needed copies of the records — numbering about “five or six thou­sand,” Williams said — so that Rork, who was not present for Thursday’s hearing, could review them prior to the trial.

