Judge denies postponement motion on Purdy trial

The trial of a Hoyt resident accused of sexual crimes involving a 3-year-old girl will go on as scheduled after a Jackson County District Court judge denied a defense motion to postpone the trial in order to review witness statements that had the potential to “turn the entire case on its head.”

Holton defense attorney Jason Belveal sought to delay the three-day trial for Theodore J. Purdy, 27, scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 27, in district court after a “listed wit ness” in the case against Purdy made statements to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation detective that Belveal contended would “completely change any and all defense strategy” in the case.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek denied the motion, however, stating that additional disclosures made by witnesses in the case may not be admitted as evidence during the trial “given the lateness of the material… I’m concerned about it in the context in which it’s now coming up.”

