Joel Hesed resigns as JHHS principal

Joel Hesed has resigned as principal of Royal Valley High School, and the position will be filled this school term by Noah Slay, director of curriculum and instruction, and other administrators, it has been reported.

Members of the board of education accepted Hesed’s resignation during their meeting Monday evening.

In his resignation letter, Hesed resigned from the position at the end of this year’s contract on July 31. He also thanked administrators for the “opportunity to work in this wonderful district.” No other details were reported.

Hesed served as RVHS principal for two years. Prior to working at RV, Hesed served as the assistant principal at Jackson Heights.

