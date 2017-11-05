JH students help feed the hungry

This Wednesday, students at Jackson Heights Middle and High School will take part in the fight against hunger, thanks to the efforts of one of their own.

JHHS junior Chase Gigstad organized efforts to bring the Feeding Children Everywhere organization to the school to assemble packages of Red Lentil Jambalaya to be shared with people in the Jackson Heights region in the fight against hunger.

"Hunger and malnutrition... it's a real thing, and it's not just in Third World countries," Gigstad said. "It's in our backyard."

On Wednesday, students in eighth through 11th grades will put together packages containing lentils, dried vegetables, white rice and pink Himalayan salt that families who receive the packages can put together for a meal.