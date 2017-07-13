JH B.O.E. considers charter school status

Citing the example of a rural school in Harvey County, a former member of the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education has proposed the district consider becoming a “charter school” and fully incorporating agriculture into elementary classrooms.

During the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Marje Cochren approached board members about holding a public hearing on a “Charter Schools for Agriculture” project that could boost enrollment and possibly provide more federal funding to the Jackson Heights district.

This particular project, Cochren told board members, would enable Jackson Heights students in kindergarten through sixth grade to get involved in a hands-on, agriculture-based curriculum in order to boost student test scores and make the district more attractive to those looking at the district as an education option for their children.

“We need to do something creative and innovative to keep this a viable school district,” Cochren said. “I’d just like to know if the board and the administration is interested before I get too far along.”

