JH board questions necessity of KASB policy updates

The Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) continues to issue changes to its policy manual to bring schools more into line with the Every Student Succeeds Act, but on Monday, members of the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education questioned whether KASB-recommended policy chages were necessary.

The questions didn’t stop the Jackson Heights board from unanimously approving a set of KASB-recommended policy changes that District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said are due to the new Every Student Succeeds Act, passed by Congress in 2015 to replace the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) governs the country’s K-12 public education policy, replacing NCLB and modifying, but not eliminating, provisions relating to periodic standardized testing. ESSA was crafted with the aim of reducing the federal government’s role in elementary and secondary education and shifts accountability for education to individual states.

Board member Neal Keeler noted that each policy recommendation from KASB merely represents the state agency “just giving you a recommendation” and that KASB is “not saying you have to go with it.” Board president David Allen agreed, but suggested that the state agency knew best on the recommendations.

“We can maintain our own policy procedure manual,” Allen said. “We just choose to use the one from KASB.”

One of the updates recommended by KASB and questioned by some members of the board involves how school districts deal with students who are placed in foster care or homeless. Walsh said that under ESSA, there would be a “best interest” determination process that would determine whether such students would go to new schools or remain with their “school of origin.”

For example, she said that if a student at Jackson Heights Elementary School was placed into foster care and moved to Topeka, the school would find itself embroiled in that determination process. Whether there would be a cost or a set length of time involved in that process, she added, was not clear.

“We as a school system will have some voice in that,” Walsh said. “But what I understand, if it’s determined in a student’s best interest, like if he would stay here at Jackson Heights, then it’s on us as a district to find a way to transport him here to our school.”

Board member Melinda Wareham said that policy “doesn’t make a whole lot of logical sense,” particularly when it is more sensible for such students to find “a foster care system that’s closer to home.”

Like many other policy recommendations from KASB, Walsh told Wareham, such recommendations stem from similar issues at other schools across the state.

“Lots of schools have had these issues come up,” she said. “It’s not necessarily a law, but something they’ve put together based on calls from districts. So they really are very up front about whether this is law.”

In other business on Monday, Middle and High School Principal Darren Shupe reminded board members that one of the schools in the Northeast Kansas League — Leavenworth Immaculata High School — will be shutting down at the end of the current school year due to low enrollment and financial issues.

“It wasn’t a big surprise,” Shupe said of the recent announcement from the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System board of trustees that the school would be closing. “We were hoping it wouldn’t happen, but it is going to happen, so we’re going to have to plan accordingly.”

How that will affect activities within the NEK League has yet to be determined, Shupe told the board, noting the effect of Immaculata High School’s impending closing is “a lot of what-ifs at this point.” He added that a request has been made to keep Immaculata Middle School, formerly Xavier Middle School, open after the high school closes.

Jackson Heights has played Immaculata in volleyball and basketball, while Immaculata High School students had been “co-opping” with Maranatha Christian Academy of Shawnee for varsity high school football games, Shupe said. He added that Maranatha officials said they “felt like they had enough numbers” for next year’s football program.

The NEK League board of directors will likely discuss Immaculata High School’s impending closing — and actions to be taken in the wake of the closing — at its next meeting, set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, Shupe said.