Jackson Heights, Royal Valley proms set for Saturday

This Saturday evening, parents, family members and friends of up­perclassmen at Jackson Heights and Royal Valley high schools will gather to watch those schools’ juniors and seniors and their dates walk down the “red carpet” and prepare to celebrate one of the school year’s final big events — prom.

Jackson Heights High School students will take to their high school gym for a trip to “Mardi Gras” at 6:15 p.m., while Royal Valley High School students will continue the school’s long-standing tradition of dancing the night away at the Kan­sas Expocentre’s Heritage Hall in Topeka, arriving after 7 p.m.

JHHS prom sponsor Katie Mor­ris said this year’s prom theme was selected by members of the student body.

“The students just brainstormed ideas that they would like, and they thought Mardi Gras would be really fun and colorful,” Morris said. “We’re going to have lots of green and gold, and lots of Mardi Gras beads, masks and fleur-de-lis for the traditional symbols.”

For more on this story, please sign in to your holtonrecorder.net account.