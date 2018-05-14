Home / News / Jackson Heights Class of 2018 shares memories
Graduating Jackson Heights seniors (from left to right) Dawson Boell, Grace Bowhay, Charlie Burks, Dalton Chartier and Hanna Davault listen to the valedictory remarks of classmate Braden Dohl during JHHS commencement ceremonies on Sunday. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Jackson Heights Class of 2018 shares memories

Mon, 05/14/2018 - 16:29 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

For the 32 members of Jackson Heights High School’s graduating class of 2018 and their families and friends, Sunday afternoon provided an opportunity to look back at the past 13 years while looking ahead to the future.

Commencement speeches from co-valedictorians Braden Dohl, Kate Lierz and Hanna Davault were packed with class memories, ranging from a remembrance of “Maggie Day” during their kindergarten years with Shirlene Wedd to the recalling of the 2016 state basketball championship team, which included Dohl and Brady Holliday.

Sunday’s ceremony was also a time for graduating Cobras to thank their parents — especially their mothers, as it was Mother’s Day — as well as their teachers and other school personnel who helped make the past 13 years — or as Dohl put it, “18,720 hours of our lives” — so memorable.

