Jackson Heights B.O.E. weighs cost of FACS program

Reinstating the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program at Jackson Heights High School could be somewhat costly to the district, but the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education learned this week that there is some interest in bringing the program back.

During the board's regular monthly meeting on Monday, District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh asked the board to consider the addition of a “human services” learning pathway that would involve the reinstatement of the FACS program, an action that has been on the board's list of goals and priorities for a few years.

