Jackson Heights board hears baseball/softball proposal

High school baseball and softball programs have once again been proposed for Jackson Heights students who are looking for a spring sports opportunity other than — or in addition to — track, the USD 335 Board of Education noted on Monday.

Jeremy Melvin, elementary teacher and middle school boys sports coach, met with board members to propose the addition of baseball and softball programs at Jackson Heights High School, offering letters from high school students stating their support for the formation of ball programs at the school.

Board members were supportive of Melvin’s proposal, but asked for more information regarding the cost of starting and maintaining programs, as well as whether baseball and softball schedules would come into conflict with track schedules, and the matter was tabled until June for “an actual up or down vote,” according to Superintendent Jim Howard.

The board had been approached in the summer of 2016 about adding varsity and junior varsity baseball and softball programs at JHHS, which, if approved, would have begun in the spring of 2018. But despite student and patron interest in the formation of those programs, the board decided at that time not to pursue forming ball teams.

Student interest in baseball and softball has been voiced in recent days, Melvin told board members, noting that for many kids in the district, ball programs are a learned passion, even though there are no high school programs for them.

The only other option that JHHS students have at present, Melvin said, is “travel ball,” meaning that students and their parents have to go to other area cities, or even out of state, to play baseball or softball.

