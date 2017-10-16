Jackson Heights board considers purchase of two buses

In previous years, the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Educa­tion has sought to keep its fleet of school buses as up-to-date as possi­ble, although District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh noted that the district has bought three new buses in the past six years.

On Monday, Oct. 9, however, af­ter receiving information on the fleet from head district custodian Loren Edwards, Walsh and Edwards asked board members if they would consid­er purchasing two buses this year.

“If we’ve got the money to buy two buses, then let’s buy two buses,” board member Neal Keeler said in response to the request from Ed­wards, who initially recommended that the district get back on a one-bus-a-year purchase plan.

Board members reviewed a list of 14 school buses and six other vehi­cles currently in the district’s fleet, recommending that at least two of them — a 1992 model “handicap bus” with nearly 175,000 miles on it, as well as a minivan — be “scrapped.”

Edwards also repeated his recom­mendation that the district keep its fleet up to date by buying at least one new bus every year, even though he recognized that there was “a money issue” involved. Walsh also noted that the cost of a new bus usually runs in the $80,000 range.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.