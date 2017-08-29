Home / News / Jackson Heights 2017-18 budget approved

Jackson Heights 2017-18 budget approved

Tue, 08/29/2017 - 08:48 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

The Jackson Heights USD 335 budget for 2017-18 was passed without public comment or objec­tion during a special meeting held Thursday evening, it was reported.

According to the budget, the district seeks to generate $1,161,735 in taxes on an ad valorem levy of 52.819 mills. In last year’s budget, the district gen­erated $1,064,710 in taxes on a levy of 53.127 mills.

The decrease in the total mill levy was attributed to a property valuation increase of $1,963,639 in the Jackson Heights school district, it was noted. In the 2016-17 school year, the district’s assessed valua­tion was $20,733,967; for 2017-18, it was listed at $22,697,606.

It was noted that the 2017-18 general fund budget authority of $3,039,753 was down from the 2016-17 expenditures of $3,246,666 because KPERS is no longer a “flow-through” payment in the general fund. Also, the capital outlay budget authority for this year, at $886,743, is up from last year’s $202,276, but that increase only represents the authority to spend the money.

The district’s total debt is listed at $3,625,000, down from last year’s total debt of $4,090,000. The most recent debt amount includes $2,155,000 in general obligation bonds, issued in 2007 for the new middle and high school classroom addition, and $1,470,000 in lease purchase principal for the district’s energy lease.

