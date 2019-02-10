Home / News / Jackson County's homecoming royalty
A king and queen will be chosen from these Jackson Heights High School seniors at halftime of the JHHS Cobra varsity homecoming football game against Valley Heights on Friday, Oct. 4. Queen candidates, from left on front row, are Jodi White, Abby Brey and Kylie Dohl. King candidates, from left on back row, are Carson Williams, Joel Kennedy and Cable Wareham. (Photo by Brian Sanders)Royal Valley High School will announce a homecoming king and queen, chosen from these six RVHS seniors, prior to the Panthers’ football game against the Holton Wildcats this Friday. Queen candidates, from left, are Cassidy Parks, Hadley Gregory and Kenzie Ogden; king candidates, from left, are Holden Mundy, AJ Hastings and Gavin Cumpton. Coronation will be held at 6:40 p.m. Friday, followed by the game at 7 p.m. (Photo by Michael Powls)A king and queen will be chosen from Holton High School’s homecoming royalty candidates and announced prior to the Wildcats’ Oct. 11 varsity football game against Sabetha. Queen candidates, from left, are Kinleigh Rhodd, Faith Haussler, Cailin Parks, Savy Booth and Olivia Yingst; king candidates, from left, are Chris Roush, Taygen Fletcher, Aaran McAllister, Riley Althauser and Kolby Roush. (Photo by Michael Powls)

Jackson County's homecoming royalty

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 15:54 holtonadmin
Jackson Heights, Royal Valley and Holton high schools will crown homecoming royalty in the coming days — Royal Valley prior to the Friday, Oct. 4 game against Holton, Jackson Heights at halftime of the Friday, Oct. 4 game against Valley Heights and Holton prior to the Friday, Oct. 11 game against Sabetha. (Click arrows at the sides of the photo to see royalty candidates from all three Jackson County schools.)
 
Editor’s note: The Jackson Heights royalty cutline corrects an error in the Wednesday, Sept. 25 print edition in which Joel Kennedy was misidentified. The Recorder apologizes for the error.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Previous issues
