Jackson County's homecoming royalty

Jackson Heights, Royal Valley and Holton high schools will crown homecoming royalty in the coming days — Royal Valley prior to the Friday, Oct. 4 game against Holton, Jackson Heights at halftime of the Friday, Oct. 4 game against Valley Heights and Holton prior to the Friday, Oct. 11 game against Sabetha. (Click arrows at the sides of the photo to see royalty candidates from all three Jackson County schools.)

Editor’s note: The Jackson Heights royalty cutline corrects an error in the Wednesday, Sept. 25 print edition in which Joel Kennedy was misidentified. The Recorder apologizes for the error.