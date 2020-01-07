Jackson County Rodeo set for July 10 & 11

Rodeo action will return to the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex next Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11, when the Jackson County Fair Association presents the 10th-annual Jackson County Rodeo.

There will be riding and roping events for rodeo fans of all ages at this year’s event, which begins at 7:30 each evening with rodeo events for kids, including “mutton busting” for youth age 6 and under, and mini-bull riding for youth 14 and under.

That will be followed by traditional riding and roping events, including ranch bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, calf roping, ladies’ breakaway roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and more.

This year, Seth Rice of Fort Scott will be featured as the rodeo’s “funny man,” it was reported.

The Fair Association has invited various food trucks to provide rodeo concessions, it was reported. Coolers also will be allowed with a $5 fee.

Admission is $8 for rodeo fans 12 and up, $6 for kids ages 5 to 11 and free for kids age 4 and under. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex is located two miles south of Holton just west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and 214th Road.