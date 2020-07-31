Jackson County primary going on as planned

The primary election is next Tuesday, Aug. 4, and will go on as planned in Jackson County despite two Jackson County Clerk’s Office employees testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), it has been reported.

Two employees, including Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick, have tested positive for the virus and remain at their homes in isolation, and the office’s two other employees are at their homes in quarantine, it has been reported.

Election board staffers, who normally just work on Election Day, are also filling in at the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office has been sanitized and remains open on the second floor of the Courthouse.

“We want to assure citizens that there is no threat to the public, and the Courthouse is open and all services continue,” Jackson County Commissioners reported earlier this week.

Advance voting for the primary election is still available until noon on Monday at the county clerk’s office.

Courthouse visitors are asked to observe social distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask.

Election board members and other election volunteers will conduct the primary election on Tuesday. All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day in order for Jackson County voters to cast their votes in several federal, state and local races.

In order to vote, each registered voter must be registered as a Democrat or a Republican. They must also present a photo ID at their polling location.

Additional cleaning and sanitizing precautions will be in place on Election Day, which may slow down the voting process. Voters are encouraged, but are not required, to wear a face mask in order to vote.

The polling location for registered voters who live in Douglas township and Hoyt has changed. Those voters will now vote at the Royal Valley Elementary School gym in Hoyt instead of at the Hoyt Community Building, it has been reported.

Once the primary election is complete, candidates with the most votes in their political party will advance to the general election, which has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Each voter will also cast votes for one township trustee and one township treasurer for each township and one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct during the primary election.

Voters who have requested a ballot by mail must return their completed ballot to the clerk’s office by Aug. 4. If mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by Aug. 4.

Sealed envelopes can also be dropped off at the Jackson County Courthouse drop box (located on the west side of the building), the clerk’s office on the second floor of the Courthouse or be taken to the voter’s polling place on Election Day in order to be counted.

More than 600 county residents have requested a ballot by mail this election and more than 100 have already voted in advance at the clerk’s office, it was reported.

For more information about the election, call the Jackson County Clerk’s Office at 364-2891.